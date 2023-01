Galloway notched 23 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 133-111 win over Windy City.

Galloway was lights out from three en route to his highest-point total since Nov. 28, when he posted a season-high 26 points in a win over Long Island. Across 22 appearances, he's averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep.