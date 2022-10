The Pacers waived Galloway on Friday.

The well-traveled veteran guard will be in search of a new home after he was unable to capture a spot on the Pacers' season-opening roster as a depth piece in the backcourt. Galloway saw action with the Nets and Bucks in 2021-22, appearing in seven games and averaging 2.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.3 minutes per contest.