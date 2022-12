Galloway totaled 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 loss to South Bay in the G League Showcase.

Galloway scored his most points since Nov. 28, when he dropped 26 points in a win over Capital City. Across 14 games, the 31-year-old is averaging 12.4 points while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three.