Galloway totaled 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 win over Motor City.

Galloway scored a team-high 25 points, marking his most since dropping a season-high 26 against the Long Island Nets on Nov. 28. Across 27 appearances, the 31-year-old is averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from deep.