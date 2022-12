Galloway recorded 16 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 win over the Raptors 905.

Despite inefficient shooting, Galloway scored in double figures for the third time over his past four appearances. During that stretch, the 30-year-old is averaging 16.5 points while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc.