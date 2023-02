Galloway posted 18 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one rebound in 25 minutes during Saturday's 132-108 loss to Maine.

Galloway extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games. During that stretch, he's gone 13 of 20 from deep. On the season (29 appearances), he's averaging 13.5 points while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three.