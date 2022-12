Galloway managed four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 120-104 loss to the Charge in the G League Showcase.

Galloway couldn't find his shooting stroke Monday and finished with a season-low four points. Across 13 G League appearances, the 31-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33.6 minutes per game.