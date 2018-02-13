Drew will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 27 year old former Sixer has played well for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 12.0 points, 5.1 boards, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game over 29 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during NBA All-Star festivities.