Play

Drew was waived Thursday by the Heat.

Drew signed a training camp deal with Miami back in early September, and upon his waiving, he is expected to land with the team's G-League affiliate in Sioux Falls. In 10 games with the Skyforce last season, Drew averaged 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists across 24 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball