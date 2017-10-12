Larry Drew: Waived by Heat
Drew was waived Thursday by the Heat.
Drew signed a training camp deal with Miami back in early September, and upon his waiving, he is expected to land with the team's G-League affiliate in Sioux Falls. In 10 games with the Skyforce last season, Drew averaged 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists across 24 minutes per game.
