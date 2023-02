Jones delivered four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, three assist and four steals across 18 minutes during Windy City's 115-108 loss to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Jones filled a relatively modest role off the second unit but made good use of his time on the floor by checking off virtually every box on the stat sheet. The 32-year-old guard heads into the All-Star break with averages of 3.1 points and 1.3 assists across 11.5 minutes in 12 regular-season games.