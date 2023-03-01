Jones contributed six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and three steals across 20 minutes in Windy City's 123-108 win over Westchester on Sunday.

Jones was only modestly involved on the offensive end, but he turned in a solid fantasy effort overall thanks to his contributions in other categories. The 32-year-old has yet to produce a double-digit scoring effort this season, but he's consistently supplemented his production of late by notching 10 steals in the last five contests.