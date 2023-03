Jones delivered five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes in Windy City's 122-110 win over Texas on Wednesday.

Jones saw his first double-digit minute tally since Feb. 26, but he remained minimally involved as a shooter. The 32-year-old did stand out as a facilitator, with his six assists tying a season high.