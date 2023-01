Jones went scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) but contributed three assists, one rebound and one steal across 15 minutes in Windy City's 118-116 loss to Capital City on Friday.

The reserve guard has been held scoreless in two consecutive appearances off the bench and hasn't logged more than 18 minutes in any game this season. Jones is expected to continue in a low-volume role unless multiple injuries strike in front of him.