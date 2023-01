Jones produced three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in four minutes in Wednesday's 121-118 win over Long Island.

Jones has appeared in six of Windy City's seven contests during the regular season but is averaging just 8.1 minutes per contest. The 32-year-old is 5-for-12 from the field and 3-for-7 from beyond the arc and is averaging 2.8 points per game.