Jones turned in nine points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and two blocks across 22 minutes in Windy City's 116-112 loss to the Hustle on Wednesday.

Jones' line was nowhere near as impressive as those of the rest of his first-unit mates, who all scored at least 17 points. However, the 32-year-old still managed to generate a serviceable and diverse stat line and post his highest scoring total since Feb. 23 in the process. Nevertheless, with a bevy of talented and high-usage options sharing the floor with him, Jones appears destined to remain in a strictly complementary role.