Leandro Barbosa: Signs deal in Brazil

Barbosa has signed a contract with Sesi Franca Basketball of Brazil.

The veteran was waived by the Suns in early July after playing 67 games with the team in 2016-17, posting 6.3 points across 14.4 minutes per game. He'll now join a team in Brazil, where he was born, to play professionally.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories