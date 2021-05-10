Timberwolves general manager Gersson Rosas said in a May 3 interview with 100.3 FM KFAN: The Fan Twin Cities that he expects Bolmaro to sign with the team during the offseason. "We've got a player we drafted last year who will be coming next year," Rosas said, in reference to Bolmaro.

The No. 23 overall pick of the Knicks in the 2020 NBA Draft, Bolmaro's rights were acquired by Minnesota on draft day. The Timberwolves stashed him overseas for 2020-21 to preserve roster flexibility, but Rosas believes the 20-year-old wing from Argentina is ready for the NBA level after impressing in a limited role in the EuroLeague ranks. Through his 28 appearances with FC Barcelona, Bolmaro is averaging 2.8 points, 1.2 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per contest.