Bolmaro, who was drafted 23rd overall by the Knicks in Wednesday's draft before being trade to the Timberwolves, won't move to the NBA in 2020-21 and will instead continue to play for Spanish club FC Barcelona, Jose Ignacio Huguet of Mundo Deportivo reports.

The 20-year-old was widely viewed as a draft-and-stash candidate throughout the pre-draft process, and Minnesota presumably acquired him knowing that he wouldn't be a candidate to contribute during the upcoming season. The 6-foot-7 wing remains under contract with Barcelona through 2022-23, but he could make the jump to North America as soon as next summer if Minnesota believes he's ready to contribute at the NBA level.