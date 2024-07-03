James and the Lakers agreed Wednesday on a two-year, $104 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Even though James declined his $51.42 million player option for the 2024-25 season over the weekend, there was never much doubt that he would re-signwith the Lakers in free agency. With an agreement on a new deal with the Lakers now in place, James will have the opportunity to play alongside his son, Bronny James, whom Los Angeles selected with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The elder James' contract includes a player option for the second season and a no-trade clause. In his age-39 campaign in 2023-24, James showed that he still has plenty left in the tank, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes per contest over 71 regular-season appearances.