Leon Gilmore: Plays three minutes

Gilmore logged just three minutes during Thursday's 125-106 win over the Blue Coats. He finished with one assist and one steal.

Gilmore missed his two field-goal attempts and his recent contributions have been minimal. The undrafted rookie out of Stephen F. Austin University rarely tops the 20-minute mark and his overall production doesn't justify a roster spot for him not even in the deepest formats.

