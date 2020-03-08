Leon Gilmore: Scoreless in 11 minutes
Gilmore didn't score in 11 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 136-122 win over Capitol City.
Gilmore has been seen minutes for the Herd and he remains buried at the end of the team's bench. Given the fact that situation is not likely to change any time soon, his fantasy upside should remain close to minimal.
