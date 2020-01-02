Play

Leon Gilmore: Seeing minutes increase

Gilmore has logged 20 or more minutes in five of the last six games.

Gilmore turned in a season-high seven boards Saturday against Lakeland, adding seven points and four assists to round out the line. He's shooting a measly 19.0 percent from beyond the arc and 62.5 percent from the line, so he may not continue to see heavy shot volumes in the future.

