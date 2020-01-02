Leon Gilmore: Seeing minutes increase
Gilmore has logged 20 or more minutes in five of the last six games.
Gilmore turned in a season-high seven boards Saturday against Lakeland, adding seven points and four assists to round out the line. He's shooting a measly 19.0 percent from beyond the arc and 62.5 percent from the line, so he may not continue to see heavy shot volumes in the future.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...