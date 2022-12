Miller posted 23 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-113 loss to South Bay.

Miller was efficient from the field en route to his third outing of the campaign with at least 20 points. He also set a new season high with three blocks and fell one rebound short of back-to-back double-doubles.