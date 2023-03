Miller posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 win over Iowa.

Miller recorded his seventh straight double-double. Across 31 appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 15.7 points and 9.5 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game.