Miller tallied 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to Stockton.

Miller scored in double figures for an eighth straight game and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds en route to his third double-double of the campaign. Across 11 appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.4 minutes per game.