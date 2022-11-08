Miller totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, five steals and two assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 loss to Salt Lake City.

Miller struggled with his three-point shot but was efficient from inside the arc en route to 19 points, which was good for second on the team behind Scoot Henderson (25). The 6-foot-10 big man also finished with team highs in rebounds and steals as he showcased his lengthy 6-foot-10 frame. The 18-year-old certainly has areas to improve upon, but he's shown the potential of being an elite big man early in his professional career.