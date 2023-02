Miller recorded 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 win over Austin.

Miller was efficient from the field en route to his fifth outing with at least 20 points. He also tied Mojave King with 11 boards and notched his fourth double-double of the campaign.