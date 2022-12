Miller managed eight points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 96-88 loss to Motor City in the G League Showcase.

Miller failed to score in double figures for the first time since Nov. 8, snapping a nine-game steak. However, he salvaged his production by grabbing a season-high 14 boards.