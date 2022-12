Miller notched nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-108 win over Ontario.

Miller failed to reach double figures in scoring for the second time over his past three appearances, but he did tie his season high with 14 rebounds. Across 15 appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 14.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game.