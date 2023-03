Miller tallied 33 points (13-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 130-113 win over College Park.

Miller popped for a season-high 33 points, marking his second 30-plus-point game of the campaign. He's also recorded 10 double-doubles over his last 11 appearances and notched a steal in seven consecutive contests.