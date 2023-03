Miller posted 29 points (12-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

Miller posted a fifth consecutive double-double and his 13th over his past 14 appearances. He also blocked a season-high four shots, giving him multiple swats in four of his past six outings.