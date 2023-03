Miller registered 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 99-82 win over Texas.

Miller extended his double-digit scoring streak to 13 games and grabbed a season-high 21 boards en route to his 11th double-double over his past 12 appearances. Across 36 games, he's averaging 16.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in 29.4 minutes.