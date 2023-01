Miller (illness) recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over Birmingham.

Miller was sidelined for the team's previous game due to an illness, but he showed no ill effects Tuesday as he notched his third double-double of the campaign. Across 17 appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 15.0 points and 9.1 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game.