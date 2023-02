Miller (back) tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to South Bay.

Miller returned from a three-week absence due to an ankle injury and picked up right where he left off. Across 24 appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.9 minutes per game.