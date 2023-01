Miller posted 26 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-122 win over Mexico City.

Miller set season highs in made field goals and points, marking his fourth 20-plus-point outing of the year. Across 20 appearances, he's averaging 15.5 points while shooting 52.7 percent from the field.