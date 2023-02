Miller produced 24 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 125-110 win over Iowa.

Miller scored his most points since Jan. 10, when he posted 26 off the bench in a win over Mexico City. He also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds and notched his sixth straight double-double.