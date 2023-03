Miller produced 30 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 122-110 loss to Capital City.

Miller posted a season-high 30 points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds en route to his eighth straight double-double. Across 32 appearances, the 19-year-old is averaging 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game.