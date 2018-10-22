Leron Black: Selected by Raptors 905
Black was drafted 25th over all by the Raptors 905.
After four years of Big Ten ball at Illinois, Black heads north of the border to join the 905 squad that finished 31-19 last season. The 6-7 forward shot an impressive 55% from the field his senior year, delivering 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Fighting Illini.
