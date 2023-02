Quinones totaled 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal during Wednesday's win over Austin.

Quinones recored exactly 30 points for a second straight performance, as the guard also managed a double-double with a superb outing off the boards. It was also his fourth time reaching the 30-point mark with a season-high 36 points coming Jan. 8 against the Blue.