Quinones recorded 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals during Friday's win over Stockton.

Quinones bounced back from a poor three-point performance against Stockton last Saturday with his third game reaching the 20-point mark. Quinones is averaging 15.8 points across 11 G League appearances.