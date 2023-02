Quinones tallied 42 points (15-29 FG, 8-18 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals during Saturday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Quinones has been a on roll offensively as of late. His 42 points accounted for a new career high, and across his past four outings, Quinones has averaged 31.0 points per game.