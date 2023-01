Quinones totaled 30 points (11-21 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss to Memphis.

Quinones dominated across all facets of the field Wednesday, as the guard led the team offensively with his second 30-point outing across his last five games. Quinones also grabbed 11 rebounds to mark a second consecutive double-double.