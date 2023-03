Quinones tallied 46 points (12-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal during Wednesday's win over the Stars.

After posting just nine points a game prior, Quinones erupted for a new career high and reached the 40-point mark for a second time this season. Quinones' 46 points were the most any Santa Cruz player has scored during the 2022-23 campaign.