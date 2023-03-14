The Warriors didn't re-sign Quinones after his 10-day contract expired Monday, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Golden State will likely use the open spot on the 15-man roster to upgrade one of its two two-way players -- Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome -- to a standard NBA deal. Quinones, meanwhile, is expected to remain in the organization and report back to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors, with whom he had spent the entire 2022-23 season before being signed to the 10-day deal earlier this month. Quinones didn't get the chance to play during his brief time on the Golden State roster and is still waiting to make his NBA debut.

