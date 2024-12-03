The 76ers will waive Quinones on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The 76ers will waive the 24-year-old guard to make room for Pete Nance on the club's final two-way pact. Quinones has appeared in only four games for Philadelphia in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds across 4.3 minutes per game.