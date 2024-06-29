Quinones will become an unrestricted free agent after the Warriors declined Friday to extend him a $2.29 million qualifying offer, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Quinones had spent the better part of the last two seasons as a two-way player for the Warriors, but Golden State upgraded him to a one-year, standard NBA contract in February. While Quinones was eligible to compete in the postseason as a result of the adjustment to his contract, it put him in line for a bump in pay in 2024-25, and the Warriors apparently weren't willing to keep him around on a $2.29 million salary. Quinones averaged only 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in 10.6 minutes per game while shooting just 39.7 percent from the field over his 37 appearances for Golden State in 2023-24, but he was a top-notch performer at the G League level the past two seasons and demonstrated impressive positional versatility. Golden State could still look to bring him back on another two-way deal or on a non-guaranteed contract, but Quinones will first canvas the open market and see if he can find a better opportunity elsewhere.