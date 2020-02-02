Randolph scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in Friday's G League win over Windy City.

Randolph led the team in scoring along with Sheldon Mac, althought it took Randolph six more attempts to get there. Through 29 G League games this year, the 27-year-old is averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.