Levi Randolph: Does a little of everything in loss
Randolph scored 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added six rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks during Saturday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Randolph led the team in minutes played with 44. It was a nice rebound after just a three-point performance the last time out.
