Levi Randolph: Leads balanced attack for first Charge win
Randolph posted 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 win at Maine.
Randolph was one of five Charge players to score in double figures, helping Canton earn its first victory of the young season. The 6-4 Alabama product provided an excellent scoring spark off the bench, draining eight of 10 field goals and both his free throws. The Charge will now head home for a Saturday matchup with the Erie BayHawks.
