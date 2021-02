Randolph totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-102 G League loss to Memphis.

It was a fairly standard effort for Randolph in his 140th G League appearance. Over three-plus seasons, he's averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while he has yet to appear for an NBA club.